ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — “Smoke on the Mountain,” an annual BBQ cookoff event to benefit the Fox Township Fire Dept. returns to Kersey this June.

The event is open to all and will feature a cruise-in on Friday, June 9, before the real action takes place on Saturday, June 10 when the cooks fire up those grills and smokers.

The cruise-in will go from 4 – 8 p.m. and have music, food, drinks, and some cool cars to check out.

The fire dept. also took to their Facebook page to tout a fun little competition during the cruise-in. Those registered for the competition Saturday can partake Friday and the category is something we can all lick our lips for — dessert!

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Who will have the best BBQ? Who might have the best dessert? There’s only one way to find out!

Anyone who would like to register to compete can still do so. Just head on over to the Smoke on the Mountain Facebook page for more information by clicking here.