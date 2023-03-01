ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today marks a change many many across the state have been dreading. Pandemic era benefits to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Pennsylvania are done. This means those in the program will see $95 less than they have been getting.

The extra benefits ending from the SNAP program is going to impact more than two million Pennsylvanians, meaning food pantries will be seeing an increase of traffic. The importance of them can’t be understated now. While not every food pantry saw an immediate increase today, this is just the beginning of what many in the area say will be a growing trend for the foreseeable future.

“This has been the first day that it really seems to have hit that it’s extra busy today,” said Rene Homer, the Altoona Food Bank Volunteer Coordinator. “And I think because February was the last day they got the extra money. This is probably the month that they’re in need.”

The Altoona Food Bank fed six new clients as the calendar rolled into March and this was their busiest day since the pandemic started.

“We’re trying to make sure that our shelves are stocked,” said Homer. “And as you can see, we keep our shelves completely filled so that there is food for the people to come. And as food is packed, we restock the shelves immediately.”

The Food For Families soup kitchen has also been busy, on a busy day they feed 400 people.

“We always prepare for a high number and we never waste anything. If we have leftovers, we pack it and they take it home for them for supper,” said sister Paula Delgrosso, the Food For Families Director. “They’re allowed to come up and get an extra meal and take it home with them. So we’re never left. We prepare always for a high number.”

With the increases in the SNAP program ending, food banks are becoming even more vital to the community.

“Because there’s such a need right now, especially the need is unbelievable,” Homer said. “They’re losing not only the food stamps, but there’s a lot of people who have lost their jobs due to COVID and so forth.”

Every food bank that we’ve spoken to across the region in recent weeks has the same message: They’re doing everything they can to be prepared and have enough food for all that need a helping hand.