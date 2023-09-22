CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A convenience store in the Centre Hall and Penns Valley area announced that it will be closing its location.

In a letter to the community, Snappy’s announced that it will be closing its Centre Hall store due to circumstances beyond its control. The store will be closing on Sept. 26.

Snappy’s thanked its customers for their patronage and said they hoped they would visit their other locations in the area.

“For over a quarter of a century, it has been our honor and pleasure to serve this wonderful community. The bonds and memories we have built together are irreplaceable.” Snappy’s said in a statement



The company added it will continue supporting the Centre Hall and Penns Valley community through its partner company JJ Powell.