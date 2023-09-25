CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Snow Shoe Borough officials had a brand new leaf collection truck delivered on Monday thanks to a grant.

The borough previously received a $181,085 grant and on Sept. 25 they received the new vehicle. The grant comes from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Local Share Account.

Rep. Paul Takac, D-Centre helped secure more than $1.5 million in funding from the CFA`s LSA for the 82nd Legislative District, including more than $1.15 million for communities in the Mountaintop area of northern Centre County.

“This investment will help Snow Shoe Borough manage its leaf collection while saving time and money, improving safety, and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents,” Takac said. “I believe it`s important to invest in all of our communities, especially those in rural Pennsylvania. I promised to help support all residents of the 82nd Legislative District and am pleased to have helped deliver this much-needed funding.”

The old truck required multiple people to operate it, whereas the new truck requires only one operator.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Residents of the borough are going to be very happy with this new vehicle,” Bruce Houck, Snow Shoe Borough Council president said. “Small boroughs like ours typically can’t afford to spend money for this type of equipment, so we are very appreciative of the funds that Rep. Takac helped us to secure.”