CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — With fresh snow across parts of central and western Pennsylvania and wintry winds blowing through, there’s a snow squall warning in Clearfield County.

The warning in northern Clearfield County is in effect until 1 p.m. as of this writing. Motorists in the area, particularly driving on I-80, should be alert for sudden snow squalls.

Squalls can strike with little to no warning and quickly cause roads to be covered in snow. Heavier squalls can cause whiteouts, making it impossible to see the road ahead of you.

PennDOT said the falling temperatures and blowing, drifting snow can also cause icy areas on roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Motorists who see a snow squall warning should delay travel or exit the highway, PennDOT warned.

PennDOT also offers these tips if you must travel and encounter a snow squall

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.

Turn on your headlights. If caught in a snow squall, turn on your hazard lights.

Stay in your lane and increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Do not drive distracted; your full attention is required.

Use your defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the roadway.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Always buckle up and never drive impaired.

If a crash occurs due to or during a snow squall and you are involved or stopped due to the crash:

In most cases, you are safer in your vehicle with seat belts fastened.

If possible, drive slowly to the front of the pileup and get off travel lanes.

If you must leave your car for an emergency, try to wait until it looks safe.

Do not stand outside your vehicle on or near the roadway.

Drivers are reminded that with freezing temperatures, what looks like a wet road could be ice and extra caution should be used when approaching bridges and highway ramps.

While PennDOT has trucks on the road to help mitigate winter weather risks, drivers should allow plenty of space between them and a plow truck and should never try to pass a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.