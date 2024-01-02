CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A longtime Central Pennsylvania fair food staple is getting a home base near Bellefonte in Centre County.

Family-owned Snyder Concessions is opening a stand-alone restaurant, Snyder’s Cafe, that will be serving up eats and treats in Zion.

The cafe is opening at 100 Cobblestone Road, which is the former location of Jersey Shore State Bank.

Owner Rick Snyder said the restaurant will sell sandwiches with beef from the local Snyder farms, french fries, breakfast foods, cinnamon rolls, coffee and soft serve ice cream.

“A lot of people come to see us at the different shows but some people can’t,” Snyder said. “We’ve had the request of opening a place locally for years and we just haven’t.”

Snyder said since announcing the location, the community response has been overwhelming.

“Everyday there’s people stopping here and asking questions, ‘When are we going to open?,'” Snyder said. “I can’t go anywhere right now without someone stopping me and saying ‘Hey, when’s it opening? What’s going to happen? What are you selling?’ It’s kind of neat.”

The restaurant will feature indoor seating, a banquet room, as well as a drive-thru window.

The family is renovating the space and hope to open their doors sometime in the next couple of months. Snyder said the fair concession stands will be open in the parking lot on select weekends until the indoor restaurant is open.