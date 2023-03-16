HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Huntingdon County woman is accused of threatening a judge and is facing charges, according to police.

Arielle McClellan, 28, of Mount Union, is accused of sending a threatening voicemail to President Judge George Zanic, according to Chief of Police Charles Streightiff.

On Wednesday, March 15 at 3:37 p.m. the Huntingdon Borough Police Department received a complaint of threats from the office of Judge Zanic, according to Streightiff.

During the investigation, police found out that earlier in the day just before 12:30 p.m. McClellan left the voicemail for Zanic on his secretary’s phone. McClellan allegedly used language that was derogatory and degrading.

McClellan also referenced that “something” was going to happen to Zanic’s family and then ended her message with “so you watch out”, according to Streightiff’s release.

Detective Brent Kagarise and Officer Rhett Stetchock secured an arrest warrant for McClellan. She was located at her Mount Union residence at 7:27 p.m. and was taken into custody with the help of Pennsylvania State Police, according to the release.

McClellan is facing a felony charge of retaliation against a prosecutor or judge and a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another.

She was transported to Huntingdon County Prison were she is currently on $50,000 bail.