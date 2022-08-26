SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police announced on Thursday their plans to conduct sobriety checkpoints for the next 30 days.

Troopers from the Somerset barracks will be performing sobriety checkpoints at an undisclosed location in Somerset County in an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways. The checkpoint is supported by roving patrols.

Police noted in their public service announcement that other roving/mobile enforcement details will be ongoing throughout the month of September.

Drivers and members of the public are reminded to drive sober, safely and conduct themselves responsibly.

As another reminder, the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects people from “unreasonable searches and seizures,” but despite some concerns that the DUI checkpoints violate that amendment, both the commonwealth’s Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the U.S. have allowed for DUI checkpoints.

Drivers will be asked to supply their license and may also be asked to supply vehicle registration and insurance.