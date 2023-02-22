SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the next 30 days, Pennsylvania State Police will be cracking down on impaired drivers with sobriety checkpoints.

Starting Feb. 22, troopers will be performing DUI checkpoints supported by roving patrols within the Somerset County area in an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways.

The checkpoints will take place at undisclosed locations. State police said it should also be noted that other roving/mobile enforcement details will be ongoing throughout the month.

Drivers and members of the public are reminded to drive sober, safely and conduct themselves responsibly.

As another reminder, the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects people from “unreasonable searches and seizures,” but despite some concerns that the DUI checkpoints violate that amendment, both the commonwealth’s Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the U.S. have allowed for DUI checkpoints.

Drivers will be asked to supply their license and may also be asked to supply vehicle registration and insurance.