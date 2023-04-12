CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A threatening message sent to an adult at Westmont Hilltop Secondary over social media has the school considering a virtual learning day out of an abundance of caution.

According to Superintendent Tom Mitchell, threatening messages were directed toward a specific adult individual within the secondary school building. While he said the messages were found to be credible by police, at no time were any students threatened in any way.

Because of the nature of the messages, the school said they have decided to continue with select after-school activities with police presence. If the situation changes, the school district will reschedule activities for future dates.

“Unfortunately, threatening situations are widespread throughout our communities and we must learn to operate as safely as possible while allowing our students to enjoy their educational experience.” Superintendent Tom Mitchell

“I understand the frustrations of these situations and the concerns for our students expressed by our entire community. I share the same concerns and frustrations. I encourage everyone to report any concerning behavior or information to the Upper Yoder Police Department or through the Safe2Say portal. Together, we will continue to work to provide the best possible educational experience in the safest learning environment possible,” Mitchell added in a statement.

The school district has yet to decide about in-person learning for April 14 and said that those affected will be notified before 8 p.m. Wednesday if the virtual day is deemed necessary.

“I appreciate our local and school police officers’ continued commitment to keeping us safe while we provide the best learning opportunities for our students,” Mitchell said in an earlier statement.

Police presence was increased throughout the school day.