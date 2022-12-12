CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Solar energy is a way to cut electric costs but in Bradford Township a solar farm is raising concerns with residents.

At a recent township meeting, supervisors and residents were surprised to learn of a new solar farm moving into the area. Concerns were expressed during the agenda, such as the health risk it could have on the environment.

“We were caught a little bit off guard we didn’t know quite what was happening the solar farm is coming into our area and we have no zoning or anything so I don’t know if we can stop it,” Dennis Mulhollan a Bradford Township Supervisor and roadmaster said.

“We don’t know what kind of effects the solar farm will create. We don’t know environmentally health wise we’re all in the dark we just learned about this three weeks ago,” Dick Heberling, a business owner and resident of Bradford Township said.

Currently, there are two other farms in the area. One is still under construction, and one is partially operational. How much they help save on electricity is unclear.

Right now, residents and the township are trying to find the next step.

“I think probably the next step would probably be for the solar company, a contractor that’s gonna put it in to possibly come and have a public meeting with everyone. More and more residents are coming forward I mean really like I said everybody is trying to do their homework right now and find facts,” Mulhollan said.

The new solar farm will be approximately 173 acres and will contain approximately 45,870 panels. The owner of the farm is Cl-Shiloh LLC out of New Jersey. The system size will be 20MWac/25 MWdc and there will be eight central inverters and associated concrete pads, a racking system, and underground conduit and cables.

Still, the announcement has sent shockwaves to the community.

“My initial reaction was a total shock like I said to date I’m unaware that they proposed to put anything on active farmland usually in this area it’s strip mining, abandoned strip mining ground, and isolated from homes and dwellings,” Heberling said.

The area of land where the solar farm is set to be built was sold about 10 years ago, but residents aren’t sure to what extent construction of the solar farm would affect the farmer that still uses the area around it.