BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Logan Township United Fire Department is fighting their electricity bill. Although they are not disputing the bill with the electric company, they are looking for a solution to get rid of the bill altogether.

After researching the feasibility of implementing a solar power system, the department decided that was the best option. Figuring out where to install was easy; utilizing the amount of space available on the roof, 129 panels were installed.

“We were averaging a $650 to $700 bill on a monthly basis,” said Jeff Blake, President of the Logan Township United Fire Department.

The cost of the system was $119,000.

The solar panels will power the demands of the fire station and allow them to sell the excess power back to the power grid. Other consumers will then be able to use that additional power for things such as an air conditioner or a refrigerator.

“We looked at savings and we’re constantly looking at ways to manage our money, and looking at wants and need that the fire department has. We’ll use the money generated from the power to reduce our costs,” Blake said.

Those panels generate almost 61,000 kilowatt-hours yearly, offsetting the building’s electrical usage. To put that in perspective, the average electricity consumption in Pennsylvania homes is 10,402 kWh per year. That is the equivalent of what about six homes use in one year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The initial capital for the project was secured from a commercial loan through First National Bank. The fire department hopes to have the system paid off in the next four years.