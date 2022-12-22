STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Some Centre County municipalities have announced a snow emergency with winter weather hitting the area.

State College-area residents were issued an emergency that took effect at 5:30 p.m. People are reminded to clean sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the storm has stopped, according to a news release from the borough.

Vehicles that are parked along roadways need to be removed in order for snow removal or drivers can face fines and even be towed, the borough said. There will be no parking permissions for the duration of the snow emergency.

Harris Township was ordered a snow emergency that started at 12 p.m. while Patton Township was issued one at 9 a.m. Vehicles were ordered to be removed from roadways until 24 hours after the storm stops.