STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for a person they believe was throwing rocks at vehicles over the weekend.

Police said the pictured person was reportedly throwing gravel at passing vehicles through the 300-400 block of E. Beaver Avenue Feb. 11, between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Police are urging anyone who may have information to contact them at 814-234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip on their website by clicking here.