BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for answers after 250 gallons of heating oil were reported stolen from a 72-year-old woman’s home in Alum Bank.

According to the report, an unknown person(s) was able to siphon more than $800 of oil from the home on Quaker Valley Road.

The woman reported to police that it must have happened sometime between mid-April and Sept. 28.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.