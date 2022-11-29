STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone decided to make their own Black Friday deals on Monday by reportedly taking things that were donated to the GoodWill store on Benner Pike, police report.

State College police are investigating after they said the reported theft happened from the donation area of the store on Nov. 28 at around 8:45 a.m. before the store was open.

The suspect allegedly drove away from the store on Benner Pike in what was said to be an older model Saturn.

Anyone with any information can call the State College police at 814-234-7150 or send them an anonymous tip by clicking here.