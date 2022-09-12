PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Monday, September 12 the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (the Food Bank) announced they are launching a new Passcard system this fall.

A Passcard is a small, scannable plastic card, easily attached to a keychain. With the new Passcards, families will no longer need to pre-register for food distributions.

The counties that the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank serves are Lawrence, Butler, Beaver, Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Fayette, Somerset, Cambria Indiana, and Armstrong.

“We wanted to create something that would make it easy for the families we serve to access our distribution events without having to fill out monthly paperwork,” Director of Partner Network and Distribution Programs Erin Kelly said. “A Passcard will help someone attending a Food Bank distribution simply scan their card and pick up their food when it is their turn in line.”

Paperwork is necessary for the Food Bank to stay in compliance with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Rules and Regulations. With the new Passcards, the Food Bank can record guest visits quickly and accurately.

Anyone interested in signing up for a Passcard can attend one of the Food Banks’ regularly scheduled distributions. Their Passcard forms can be filled out to be picked up at the next month’s distribution. If the card isn’t picked up at the next month’s distribution, staff will mail the card.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is a nonprofit organization that distributes food for more than 45 million meals annually in southwestern Pennsylvania through a network of more than 1,000 agencies, partners and programs.