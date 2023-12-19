SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Somerset County has been awarded more than $2 million in grants through the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

The first set of funding is from the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act, which will fund the sanitary sewer and water projects program. $205.4 million is to be allocated towards the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and stormwater projects.

“Pennsylvanians must have access to safe, clean water,” Representative Carl Metzgar (R-Somerset) said. “This funding is crucial to uphold and exceed standards for the sanitation, protection and well-being of our communities.”

The second set of funding, $105.6 million, will assist with the rehabilitation or repair of the water supply system, sanitary sewer system and storm water system projects.

The projects that were awarded grants can be found below: