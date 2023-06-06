SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A bridge in Elk Lick Township will be closed until further notice following an accident.

According to the Somerset County Commissioners, Engle Bridge is closed effective Tuesday, June 6. The Engle Bridge carries Engle’s Mill Road over Piney Run.

The closure comes after a vehicle struck the bridge. Details about the incident are limited at this time. No timeline for the bridge to reopen has been announced.

Proper barricading and signing of the bridge has been established by the County Maintenance Department.