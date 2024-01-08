SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Somerset County Commissioners have announced that Pack Saddle Bridge will closed until further notice.

The bridge is located in Fairhope Township. The closure is effective on Monday, Jan. 8. Pack Saddle Bridge carries T-407 (Pack Saddle Road) in Fairhope Township over Brush Creek.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A detour will be posted in the project area for individuals affected by the closing of this bridge.