SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Red Cloak Wood Designs, a family-owned business out of Somerset, has been given the opportunity of a life time – to be featured on The Price is Right.

Debbie and her husband Steve. Photo provided by Debbie Baca.

Debbie and Steve Baca, owners of Red Cloak, began the business in late 2019 after the rise of COVID-19 wiped out their travel agency, causing them to lose their income in just one day. When the world began shutting down the two realized they had to find a different source of work.

“The very first bar we made was in 2019,” Debbie said. “After that, I told Steve ‘let’s start marketing these.’ So that’s what we did. We branched out to Etsy and it seriously took off. ”

In fact, it took off to the the point that The Price is Right reached out to the couple about showcasing their bars in two different episodes.

When the couple received an email from The Price is Right, they thought it was a scam, Debbie mentioned. However, she then received a call from them asking if they would want to show case their products on the show.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us,” Debbie said. “I told my husband, we grew up watching the Price is Right, would you ever think as a kid that the stuff you made by hand would be on the show in front of five million people? It was a no-brainer, we immediately said yes.”

While the two could not talk about what products will be on the show due to contracting, they will be on two shows, Feb. 29 and April 4.

The pair began their business by working 18 hour days, seven days a week, which paid off. By the end of their first year, Red Cloak was in the top 2% of all Etsy sellers. By the end of the second year, a bar had been placed in every state besides Alaska and Hawaii.

Photo provided by Debbie Baca

Photo provided by Debbie Baca

Photo provided by Debbie Baca

Photo provided by Debbie Baca

Their busiest time of the year is from November to December, which is the high time for Christmas presents, Debbie said. Work-life balance can be hard for the two because their office space is on the lower level of their house, so after the rush of the holidays is over they plan a vaction.

“I’m sitting on the back porch of our Airbnb in Florida right now,” Debbie said. “We always need some time to recharge and just be together after Christmas is over. It’s wonderful because not only is Steve my business partner, but also my life partner. We complement off of one another in every way possible.”

Over the past summer, Red Cloak made appearances at the Ligonier country market where they saw a huge influx of business. While they were thankful for all of the new traffic, Debbie said that her and Steve made the decision to only go to five larger shows throughout the year so they can keep up with online demands as well.

One of the barns Red Cloak received wood from, which was over 200 years old. Photo provided by Debbie Baca.

The wood for the products made is sourced from old barns that are to be torn down across Pennsylvania. Red Cloak has a contract with Amish groups that go in, take the barns down and deliver the wood. The two view this wood as gold because if they weren’t taking it, the wood would be burned.

Debbie said overall, they are both over the moon about the opportunity. They are happy to give back wherever and whenever they can in their communities. The two believe that when you are blessed and fortunate, you give back and remember your roots.

For more information on Red Cloak Wood Designs, visit their website.