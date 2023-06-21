SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Uptown Works Coworking, a business that provides collaborative workspaces, will soon be celebrating its 5th anniversary with a party.

The event is set to take place on Friday, July 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Uptown Works Coworking space located at 109 East Main Street Somerset. The party aims to commemorate this significant milestone and express gratitude to the community that has supported Uptown Works Coworking throughout the years.

Attendees can expect an evening filled with excitement, engaging conversations, and an exclusive live performance by the incredibly talented entertainment duo, Mike and Elyse Cordaro.

The event will also feature a networking session, allowing attendees to connect with like-minded professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. Additionally, there will be opportunities to explore the Uptown Works Coworking space, experience its exceptional facilities, and learn more about the diverse range of membership options available.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“We are thrilled to mark our 5-year anniversary and express our heartfelt appreciation to our amazing community,” Emily Korns, owner of Uptown Works said. “This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the support and contributions of our members, and the local community. We look forward to celebrating together and toasting to many more years of innovation, collaboration, and success.”