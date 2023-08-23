SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The PA CareerLink in Somerset County is teaming up with a local library to host a resource fair for those interested in STEM fields.

CareerLink and the Somerset County Library will host the fair on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 2 – 6 p.m. at 6022 Glades Pike. The fair will include live demonstrations.

Careers in STEM are among the fastest growing and highest needs. The goal of this fair will be to let everyone know about the great local opportunities and resources available to get a STEM career started.

The event is open to the public and students. There is no cost to attend. Local businesses will be on hand to answer questions and offer hands-on activities and live demonstrations. Somerset County Library will showcase library resources, programs, and services and offer tours and library card sign-up.

PA CareerLink staff will be on hand to offer tours, inform attendees of services available, and provide local labor market information such as wages, numbers of jobs in the market, and how to use SkillUpSouthern Alleghenies. Refreshments will be provided and there will also be drawings for prizes.

For more information, contact PA CareerLink Somerset County at 814 – 445 – 4161