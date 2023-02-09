SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Somerset County man and woman are in jail after they were caught driving under the influence and with suspected drugs.

Connor Chistner, 25, and Casey Marie Liska, 26, of Somerset were pulled over on Wednesday, Feb. 8 by Pennsylvania State Police.

PSP received a call about the two being parked in the “Park and Ride” parking lot in Jenner Township before they fled the scene, according to official documents.

Police found them parked along Stoystown road. Officers pulled over Christner and believed that he was impaired. There was also a hypodermic needle in view when they were pulled over, according to the press release.

They were found to be in possession of suspected heroin, cocaine, MDMA and firearms, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Once police searched the vehicle they found 10 bricks of suspected heroin, two bags of cocaine, MDMA pills, other drug paraphernalia, a semi-automatic shotgun, a pump-action shotgun and shotgun ammunition.

Liska’s bag was also searched and it was discovered that she had marijuana cigarettes, multicolored pills, a small bag of an unknown brown substance and two syringe plungers.

Photo courtesy of PSP & DA Metzgar

“I applaud the Troopers who conducted this stop and effectuated the seizure of these illegal drugs and firearms,” DA Metzgar said. “My office is committed to making our town safer and we cannot succeed without the unwavering dedication of law enforcement with busts such as these.”

Christner is being charged with felony charges of manufacturing, delivering, and possession with intent to deliver drugs. As well as misdemeanor charges for possessing a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Liska is facing felony charges of manufacturing, delivering and possession of drugs. As well as several misdemeanor drug charges.

He is currently being housed in Somerset County Prison as he was unable to post his $100,000 bail. She is also in Somerset County Prison as she was unable to post her $75,000 bail.

Both have preliminary hearings set for Tuesday, Feb. 14.