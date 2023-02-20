SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Somerset County Farmers Market took to their Facebook page to share some very sad news.

On Monday, Feb. 20 the market announced that they will no longer be in operation. The market used to run every Saturday from 9 a.m. – Noon starting at the end of May through mid-November.

In a statement, they said the membership of the market voted to unanimously dissolve the market.

The market said:

“We would like to thank you for the support we have received from each and every one of you for the past seventeen years and encourage you to continue supporting local farms and businesses.”

The membership did not go into detail about why they made that decision.