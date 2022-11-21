SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Just over a half-million in funding will help a Somerset County volunteer fire company with upgrades regarding its biggest fundraising event.

Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Somerset/Bedford) said Monday that the New Centerville Rural Volunteer Fire Company in Rockwood was getting funds for its Farmer’s and Thresherman’s Jubilee fundraiser. The money will go towards renovations and expansions of the event grounds.

“For 70 years, this event has been providing wonderful entertainment for the community to enjoy,” said Metzgar. “I am grateful to see funding set aside to further support this occasion.”

The Farmer’s & Threshermen’s Jubilee has been the company’s biggest fundraiser and has multiple forms of family-fun entertainment. Dates are already set for next year’s event in September.

The $519,156 will be used for the fire department to purchase more neighboring-land, and even renovate restroom facilities. More upgrades include an overhaul of some historic agricultural display buildings, food concession areas, an expanded parking lot, and the installation of energy-efficient lighting on event grounds.

The funds come from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a federal program that gives grants towards regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects, according to its website.

The project funding was authorized by lawmakers in the Capital Budget Project Itemization Act.