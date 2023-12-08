SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — $4,000 in funding will be going to help a local historical society in Somerset County.

Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Somerset) announced that the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) has awarded the grant to the Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County, Inc.

This funding has been awarded through PHMC’s Cultural and Historical Grant Program. The program provides general operating support to Pennsylvania museums and historical societies not directly supported by other state programs.

“Preserving our history and teaching it to future generations are critical to the fabric of society,” said Metzgar. “It’s important to know where we started and how we progressed to where we are today.

Grants were awarded using a formula based on a percentage of each organization’s annual operating budget. Grants were awarded to 158 organizations across 58 counties in Pennsylvania.