SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kids in Somerset County are getting to spend this week learning about law enforcement through the Camp Cadet program.

Thirty 13 to 15-year-olds are learning about search and rescue, traffic stops, first aid and other aspects of law enforcement, all while getting a taste of what the State Police Academy — and even the military — is like with a swift water rescue and a tour of a black hawk helicopter on Thursday.

“You learn responsibility, leadership, helping each other out, you learn how to work well with other people, not as individuals, as a unit,” senior cadet Emma Lischak said. “If feel like a lot of people think that it’s just about if you want to be in the forces, but it’s not. It’s beneficial to everybody. This is fantastic for people to learn to better themselves.”

“Everything you do here is mental,” senior cadet Connor Montgomery said. “You become so mentally solid after completing this program. And it is a confidence boost. The discipline you gain and the leadership qualities you gain, you can’t put into words how valuable skills like this are.”

Emma and Connor went through the program last year, and they helped out and encouraged this year’s campers. Four cadets from this year’s class will be next year’s senior cadets.

The cadets graduate on Saturday.

You can learn more about Camp Cadet on Pennsylvania State Police’s website.