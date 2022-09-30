SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Confluence man was placed in Somerset County prison after being accused of sexually assaulting two children under 11 years old.

State police report that 31-year-old Scott Rugg was accused of sexually assaulting the two children at different times. Each time, police were responding to a Childline referral about the abuse.

The older of the two children reportedly told the interviewer from the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center that Rugg was playing with them and was carrying them on his shoulders. They claimed that at one point Rugg held them by their side and forced a hand into their pants.

With the younger child, a witness reportedly told police they looked out their door and saw Rugg on the porch of another home with the child, and his penis was exposed. The witness told police that they yelled to Rugg to get him to stop and told him to leave. They then contacted Childline to report the abuse.

Rugg was placed in Somerset County Prison on a total of $5,000 bail ($2,500 for each case), according to court dockets.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3