SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An older man from Friedens was scammed out of thousands of dollars by a fake attorney claiming his son had been arrested.

State police in Somerset were told the alleged scam took place in mid-December. An 88-year-old man received a phone call from a person claiming to be an attorney from the Reading area. During the call, the scammer told the man his son was in an accident and was arrested.

The man was told that if he paid $18,000, his son could be released to go home, troopers noted. However, the man said he could not pay the amount, so the scammer then told him to pay $10,000. The scammer and the man made arrangements to exchange the money.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.