SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A man has been sentenced to over 2 years for possessing meth and firearms.

Travis Emert, 44, of Cairnbrook was sentenced in federal court to a total of 33 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release, according to United States Attorney Eric Olshan. Emert was sentenced for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

According to information presented to the court, on or about November 9, 2021, Emert

knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully, possessed with the intent to distribute a quantity of a

mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Emert also knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully, possessed firearms and ammunition, after having previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, according to Olshan.

United States District Judge Stephanie Haines imposed the sentence on Emert on Wednesday, July 5. Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of

the government.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Mr. Olshan commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident

Agency, the Pennsylvanian State Police, and the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office for

the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Emert.