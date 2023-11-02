JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Somerset County man was sentenced in federal court after he was convicted of selling methamphetamine.

Stephen Walter, 54, of Meyersdale, has been sentenced to a total of 11 years, in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to United States Attorney Eric Olshan, Walter admitted to distributing 392 grams of pure methamphetamine in May 2022. He also accepted responsibility for nine criminal cases currently pending against him in the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas, all involving drug-related charges.