SOMERSET COUNTY (WTAJ)– The Somerset County Maple Taste and Tour kicked off Saturday morning, as visitors started at the Somerset County Historical Center.

Visitors were given pamphlets with information on 24 different maple product-producing farms from across the county. They can visit them all weekend long through Sunday.

“We talk about the early history of maple sugaring which in Somerset County dates back to the 1760s,” Mark Ware, the director of the Somerset Historical Center, said. “Somerset County is the largest producer of maple products in Pennsylvania, so we do have a rich heritage. And there’s a lot of antique equipment still out there that you can see on the maple tasting tour.”

Ware said that his favorite part about the weekend every year is meeting visitors from all across the country.

“We see people from mostly the Pittsburgh area, parts west of the Johnstown area,” Ware said. “And we did talk to a couple from Washington state who just happened to be traveling through as tourists. We are getting the word out, we are attracting people from a larger distance away in recent years.”

One of the first stops that people often make is right down the road from the historical center at Walnutdale Farms. There, Lowell Friedline and his family have been operating for years. Although the technology they use has changed, he says it’s still hard work.

“And I can stand here with my cell phone and know exactly what is going on in my maple lot,” Friedline said. “I know what the vacuum that we are generating amounts to, what the temperature is and whether it is functioning or not.”

Friedline says that he appreciates the visitors as well as his fellow maple farmers for making this weekend possible every year.

“I think there’s something unique about maple producers, we’re very collegial,” Friedline said. “We do not compete with each other, we support each other.”