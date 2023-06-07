SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Upcoming maintenance has been announced for a railroad crossing in Somerset County.

The crossing at 1089 Fairhope Road will be closed from Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16. Although the length of the closure is dependent on track time, equipment and weather-related issues.

CSX will be performing the maintenance and traffic will be controlled by Safety Services & Supply.

The Road will only be closed at the Railroad Crossing and traffic will be detoured. The detour includes taking SR 2019 to SR 2020 to Hill Rd. to Tooland Rd. to Comps Rd. back to SR 2019.