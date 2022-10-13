SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Families in Somerset County will be able to send their kids to any tuition-based private schools with the help of scholarship funds.

The Bridge Educational Foundation alongside Senator Pat Stefano and Representative Carl Metzgar announced the donation on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The donation was $28,500 from Waster Management at Johnstown Christian School.

According to foundations, they have been seeing an increase in parents seeking alternatives to public schools in the last two years.

Bridge Educational Foundation Executive Director, Natalie Nutt says their average scholarships are around $1,000 and the best way to apply for them is to go to the schools directly.

“This program is a way that parents who may not have quite enough money to choose the school that they think is best for their child, and this program allows them the opportunity to make it work,” Nutt said.

“These scholarships are even more impactful right now, and parents are paying so much for gas and groceries. It’s tough,” Nutt said. “What’s really nice about where we’re at right now is the state legislature just put in a 115 million additional scholarships into the program in this current budget year, so those additional scholarships will go a long way to helping parents who are in tough financial situations right now.”

The Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) partnered with the Bridge Educational Foundation with Waste Management to receive the funds. The BEF works with about 700 schools across PA. Parents fill out an application and show the BEF what their earned income is and then the BEF decides if they qualify. There should be around 28 different students receiving these scholarships.

“We give close to $2 million every year across the state to deserving organizations for the scholarship program,” Erika Young, Public Affairs Coordinator at Waste Management said. “Making these investments in our communities are the investment in our future. This is our future workforce that’s going to be coming up and be eventual employees for WM, and those types of investments are seen tenfold in the return they give us to the company.”