SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Somerset County Recycling is holding a pre-order sale for rain barrels and offering a workshop to showcase best and important practices for using a rain barrel.

The rain barrels will cost $70 and you must order them by Sunday, March 12. You can order them on the Enviro World Website.

Orders will be available for pickup on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The workshop will be available on the same day from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Somerset Conservation Room. The conservation room is located at 6024 Glades Pike.

During the workshop you’ll also learn about the benefits of rain barrels.

For more information about the event you can contact Bryony Tilzey, recycling coordinator, at 814 – 445 – 1571.