SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Eighth-grade students in Somerset County got the opportunity to attend the second annual agricultural career day on Friday.

On May 12, students from 11 different school districts were invited to the Pennwood Farm in Berlin. The day consisted of students visiting career clusters to learn more about different areas of agriculture.

The following careers were discussed:

Ag Lending/Accounting/ Farm, Management – Lending to farms and ag businesses, record keeping, cash flows, business analysis, various production level management positions, etc.

– Lending to farms and ag businesses, record keeping, cash flows, business analysis, various production level management positions, etc. Ag Equipment Operation, Sales, Service, and Technology – Positions tied to the new and emerging technology in agricultural equipment.

– Positions tied to the new and emerging technology in agricultural equipment. Ag Communications, Promotion, Education and Digital Marketing – Positions in ag commodities, Ag organizations, marketing, and sales in agriculture.

– Positions in ag commodities, Ag organizations, marketing, and sales in agriculture. Forestry and Maple Production – marketing of maple products and equipment as well as production, promotion and sales of wood products and the timber industry.

– marketing of maple products and equipment as well as production, promotion and sales of wood products and the timber industry. Apiary and Horticulture – bee and honey management, production, and processing as well as the production, promotion, marketing of fruits and vegetables.

– bee and honey management, production, and processing as well as the production, promotion, marketing of fruits and vegetables. Agronomy, Soil Science, Lawn, Garden, Greenhouse, Tree Service – Crop production, soil analysis, turf management and production, greenhouse production, arborists, etc.

– Crop production, soil analysis, turf management and production, greenhouse production, arborists, etc. Vet/ Vet tech/Animal Care /Animal Nutrition – all veterinary and animal care, health, and nutrition services.

– all veterinary and animal care, health, and nutrition services. Bureaucratic and Regulatory Positions – to regulate and assist in the production, processing and distribution of our country’s food and fiber.

– to regulate and assist in the production, processing and distribution of our country’s food and fiber. Ag Support, Lobbying, Help Organizations – positions in promotion, processing, education, cooperatives, advocacy, providing services, etc.

– positions in promotion, processing, education, cooperatives, advocacy, providing services, etc. Conservation and Environmental Positions – conservation of our soil, water, and natural resources.

– conservation of our soil, water, and natural resources. Ag Engineering, Construction and Energy Production – Facility design, construction, and utilization as well as alternative energy production methods in Agriculture

Students were also able to tour the Pennwood Dairy Farm. The event works to expose students to the multitude of opportunities that agriculture can offer. Harold Shaulis brought the idea to the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce to help with holding a day that kids can have an experience of different kinds of agriculture and learn about the industry before they decide on career paths.

“Our goal was to show the students that agriculture is more than just working on a farm with animals, there are lots of possibilities,” Shaulis said.