SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Somerset County Recycling will be hosting two recycling collection events.

Their will be two separate events. The first will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. This one will focus on recyclables. There will be no cost to drop off materials.

The second event is a tire collection that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1. The tire collection will take place from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. There are set prices for specific tire sizes.

In order to participate in the event you will need to show proof of Somerset County residency. This can be a current drivers license, valid lease, tax bill or any other bill with a Somerset County address.

The following products are welcome to be dropped off for the recyclable event:

corrugated cardboard

newspaper

office paper

mixed paper

aluminum cans

plastic #1

plastic #2

You’re asked to rinse off and empty any bottles and cans and flatten the cardboard. All material should be separated, as there will be several containers set up for each recyclable material. Gateway Recycling is the company that all the material will be recycled through.

This collection event will take place at the Friedens Lutheran Church, which is located at 131 S. Main St., Friedens.

Tire collection rules and costs:

Car tires: $4/tire

19.5 tires: $11/tire

Tractor trailer tires: $13/tire

Agricultural tires will NOT be accepted

You can register for the event here. You must register before Saturday, Sept. 24.

Cash and checks will be accepted during the event and you do need to be register for the event. The event will take place at the Conemaugh Township Municipal Building which is located at 1120 Tire Hill Road, Johnstown.

For any questions or concerns, you can contact Bryony Tilzey at (814)-445-1571 or by email at tilzeyb@co.somerset.pa.us.