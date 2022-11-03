SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cairnbrook woman pled guilty in federal court for her involvement in possessing with intent to sell methamphetamine.

Vicky Wagoner, 40, pled guilty to Count One of the Indictment before U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines Thursday, Nov. 3. In November 2021, Wagner did possess with intent to sell 50 grams or more of a mixture/substance containing a detectable amount of meth, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

Sentencing for Wagoner is scheduled for April 6, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. She faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million, or both. The actual sentence will be based on the seriousness of the offense as well as past criminal history, according to Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The FBI, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Wagoner.