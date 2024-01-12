SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Fire & Ice Festival began Friday in Somerset. Along with the traditional ice sculptures and bonfires, this year’s festival’s theme is Under the Sea.

The festival which runs through Sunday, Jan. 14 features over 50 Under the Sea inspired ice sculptures lining the streets of uptown Somerset. One fun attraction at this year’s event is the Ice Slide in the Park.

The free slide can be found at Trinity Park during the festival and it will be open from dawn until dusk.

A Carnegie Pop-Up Museum, used book sale, model railroad exhibit and Pittsburgh Zoo Sea Turtle Exhibit will be taking place along with live music and fireworks.

More information about the Fire & Ice Festival can be found on their Facebook page.