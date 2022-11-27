SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ)– It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Somerset as people flooded downtown Saturday to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with their annual Light Up Night festivities.

Local vendors and shops were set up all day to take advantage of Small Business Saturday. Kelly Younkin of Star Cross Naturals said she was surprised at just how many people came out as it’s their first year taking part.

“Absolutely, in fact there were a lot more people this afternoon than I expected,” Younkin said. “I thought everyone would kind of be here around for parade but there has been a good steady flow of customers since 2 p.m.”

Throughout downtown, there was almost nowhere that wasn’t meant to inspire some holiday cheer.

“We have about the same amount of vendors as last year,” Kelley Duppstadt, the event coordinator for Somerset Inc, said. “We have 16 vendors and two food vendors. Somerset is very near and dear to me because I grew up here and I just recently moved back. So it’s so awesome to see everyone up town just having fun and bringing the younger generation back up to the Diamond.”

The night was capped off by the parade and tree lighting in front of the Somerset Courthouse. Duppstadt says that they waste no time getting ready for next year’s event.

“As soon as it’s over we’ll start for next year,” Duppstadt said. “And we’ll just make sure that it is better and runs more smoothly. And this is such a fun event because it is free for the community. And it’s so important that we continue to give back to the community and bring the revitalization uptown again.”