SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset woman is facing charges after police say she tried to attack a homeowner with a knife and shotgun, but he was able to fend off her attempts.

Police were called to the home on 4th Street in Jenner Township Monday, Sept. 26 at around 8:11 p.m. They arrived and found 45-year-old Taniya Brooks Mason, also known as Keya Brown, and two others still in the home, according to the criminal complaint.

After a few minutes had passed, the homeowner came out of the house with a second witness. Police said they spoke with the two and it was discovered that they arrived at the house at around 8:05 p.m. The homeowner told police that he noticed a window into the basement was broken out. After entering, claimed that Mason was waiting in his living room with a steak knife and tried to attack him.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The man told police he was able to wrestle the knife away before Mason reached for a 30/30 shotgun. The second witness was able to get the shotgun away from Mason, which was later discovered to have four rounds loaded into it. Mason then allegedly hit the homeowner across the head with a speaker before he was able to make it outside where he found police responding.

State police reported that they went into the house looking for Mason. They brought her outside and took her into custody.

Brooks Mason is now facing firearm, assault, and trespassing charges. She was placed in Somerset County Prison on $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.