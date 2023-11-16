SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is wanted by police after they said 100 bricks of suspected fentanyl and a handgun were seized in a hotel room.

Officials are searching for Bradley Fenna, 42, after the suspected drugs and a semiautomatic were taken from a room at the Windgate Hotel on Marsh Road in Somerset.

Charges have been filed against Fenna and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Fenna’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement.

“We are grateful for the hard work of Somerset Borough Police, Pennsylvania State Police and Somerset County District Attorney Detectives and Task Force who all collaborated on this seizure,” Acting District Attorney Molly Meztgar said.