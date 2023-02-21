SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing gun and drug possession charges after he was found by police with an active warrant for his arrest.

According to court documents, Robert Platt Jr. had a warrant for failing to appear in court after he was arrested in October 2020 for driving under the influence. He was charged with other traffic violations along with drug possession, carrying a firearm without a license and prohibited possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, a Somerset Borough police officer was on patrol and saw a white Jeep along East Race Street that was facing the wrong way on a one-way street. When the officer spoke to the driver of the vehicle, Platt was seen sitting in the passenger seat.

The officer then told Platt he had a warrant for his arrest and contacted Somerset County 911 to confirm the warrant. According to the criminal complaint, Platt became very agitated about the warrant and when the officer asked if he had anything illegal on him, he said “you know I do.”

As another officer turned onto the street, Platt attempted to run away. It took being tased two times before Platt could be subdued, according to the police report.

After he was arrested, police found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his pocket and an unknown white powder in three small baggies that were inside a folded $1 bill in his wallet, according to police.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Platt was arraigned on Feb. 15 and placed in Somerset County Prison where he’s being held on $50,000 bail. He now faces additional charges of prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28.