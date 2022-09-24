To help reduce odor, many runners will add baking soda to their shoes and let them air out for up to 24 hours between sessions.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset Borough Police Department is hosting a recovery walk and inviting the surrounding communities to join.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct.1 at 2 p.m. The walk starts and ends at Crossroads, located at 651 S Center Avenue.

Participants will walk through the community to support those on the path to recovery. There will also be live music, food, and motivational supporters.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards Somerset Inc. The first 30 walkers will receive a free t-shirt and backpack.

Anyone interested in participating is advised to arrive early and a waiver must be signed before you can walk.

All long as weather permits the walk will take place that Saturday, however, if it does not it will either be rescheduled or canceled.