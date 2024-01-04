SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Somerset are investigating a shooting they said happened early Thursday morning.

While details are limited, a press release states that at approximately at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 an ambulance was called to the 100 block of Lewis Drive in the borough.

Dispatch confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Somerset Borough Police were also called to the scene.