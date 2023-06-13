SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Break out your gingham blankets and baskets. The 2nd Annual Somerset Pride Picnic is in the works.

On Friday, July 30 from 12 – 5 p.m. the picnic will take place at Laurel Arts (214 S. Harrison Avenue). According to the Pride of Somerset County, they had close to 700 at their first event. They also had attendees from 11 counties.

They’re also looking to get to 1100 attendees this year. The event will feature a kid’s section.

Here’s what the picnic will include:

Performances

Grey Saber Academy

Music

Matt Otis and the Sound

Rachel Allen backed by Norman Ed and Leah Rittenhouse

Food

Food vendors will be there to sell

You can also bring your own food. Remember it’s a picnic!

Metaphysical Section

Metaphysics is the branch of philosophy that studies the fundamental nature of reality, including the first principles of: being or existence, identity and change, space and time, cause and effect, necessity, and possibility

“Stop the Bleed” training

UPMC will be offering free training as well as other vaccinations and services

Goats

Yes, you heard that right… goats. According to their event page, there will be goats at the event and they need to be held.

You can keep up to date with information about the picnic on the event’s Facebook page.