Heavy, high-quality microphone stands are harder to transport, but provide more stability on stage.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset Roof Garden Chorus annual Show on Sunday is set for October.

The performance will be on Sunday, Oct. 9th, at 2pm. The Concert will be held at the Grace United Methodist Church.

Tickets are $12 per person with Children under 12 admitted for Free.

The Somerset Roof Garden Chorus is a men’s Barbershop Chorus Group performing locally in Somerset and surrounding counties for over 40 years.

The theme for this year’s show (the first performance since 2019) is Crazy About You.

The show takes us on the journey of a man searching for love. The music will be moving through 3 phases of life from a lonely lover to chasing the girl and eventually finding love.

The songs will be interspersed with corresponding jokes/skits.

The Somerset Roof Garden Chorus is directed by Mr. Phillip Parlock. Mr. Parlock is the chorus educator at Forest Hills School. There is a quartet of coed students by the name of Dynamic Pressure that will be performing.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

They will also be joined by Hart & Soul, a quartet composed of gentlemen from the Roof Garden chorus. As well as the Flight 93 Memorial Chorus.

The church is located at 320 Felgar Road.