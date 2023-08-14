SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset woman is behind bars after police said she robbed a McDonald’s and then tried to run from police after getting to the Somerset County Prison.

Virginia Campbell, 32, has been charged with theft after McDonald’s employees called 911 Aug. 10 around 12 p.m. about a woman taking money right out of a cash register and running into the trees behind the store wearing a black hoodie, grey boots and blue jeans.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived to find someone directing them toward an opening in the trees. Campbell soon emerged in a pink shirt, grey boots and blue jeans and allegedly tried to ignore police until they detained her. Management told police it was the same woman. Police noted the black hoodie was found in the treeline.

Police took Campbell into custody at that point. According to the complaint, police were told Campbell took $350.95 from a register. Police said that Campbell told them she threw the money into the tree line, but police were unable to find it.

Campbell was taken to Somerset County Prison where officers said she tried to run from them when they arrived. She was captured after a short foot chase and given to prison staff who ultimately found the money on her.

Campbell’s bail was changed from $15,000 to $50,000 after her attempt to escape at the prison per Judge Kenneth Johnson. She will also be facing escape charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.