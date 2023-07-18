SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset woman is behind bars after being accused of pointing her handgun at an ex after a meeting Monday night.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Regina Bailey was accused of pointing a handgun at an ex after a meeting that took place at the Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department Monday, July 17.

The criminal complaint shows that she allegedly followed the ex and another person to their car and stood behind it, blocking them from leaving, with a black handgun pointed at them.

According to the two in the car, they were eventually able to drive off, but Bailey allegedly followed them to the Coen Markets gas station on Glades Pike in Somerset and tried to block them in.

Police report that they were able to stop Bailey in the market’s parking lot and found she had a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol in a hip holster that was loaded with six rounds, one of which was in the chamber.

The affidavit shows that Bailey allegedly claimed to police that she held the gun in her ex’s direction because she thought he had a gun on him.

Bailey was placed in Somerset County Prison with bail set at $10,000. She’s been charged with terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of another person and simple assault.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.